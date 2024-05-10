Former Kinetic boss MacCallum joins Miroma Founders Network

Former Kinetic UK CEO Ali MacCallum has resurfaced as MD of Miroma Founders Network (MFN), a joint venture between Miroma Group and Founders Forum Group. MacCallum, a well-known figure in media land, also worked at Omnicom’s M2M and WPP-backed mSix.

MFN targets early-stage start-ups and scale-ups with customer acquisition and retention, focusing on supporting them as they expand.

MacCallum (left) says: “For years I’ve worked with start-ups and scale-ups, helping them navigate what, for them, is usually a new and complex world of media and marketing, so MFN is the perfect fit for me. Working with ambitious challenger brands is always such an exciting and fulfilling way to work, so it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Miroma founder Marc Boyan says: “iOS updates have meant that Venture brands need to broaden their focus on brand building at an earlier stage in their life cycle versus the more myopic approach to performance marketing alone. I’ve known Ali for many years now and believe the pedigree and experience he offers will help start-up and scale-up brands navigate this changing environment.”

Founders Forum group CEO Carolyn Dawson says: “This joint venture gives our global community access to the knowledge and expertise that is essential to founders’ continued growth journeys. Miroma Group’s stable of marketing excellence represents an invaluable opportunity for founders looking to scale their businesses internationally, and Ali’s appointment cements MFN’s ability to bring best-in-class marketing and media buying services to high-growth scaleups.”