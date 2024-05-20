FCB is top agency and network at One Show

The One Show has been totting up the agency winners in its recent awards and FCB New York is the world’s top-ranked agency this year and FCB Global is top network.

For Europe Publicis’ Marcel is top agency (Orange ‘WoMen’s Football’) and Serviceplan Germany in Munich top independent agency, Smuggler is top production company.

The highest-ranked work was ‘Dreamcaster’ by FCB New York with 456 Studios New York for AB InBev, Michelob Ultra.

Agency Rankings

1. FCB New York

2. Rethink Toronto

3. McCann New York

4. Marcel Paris

5. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

6. FCB Chicago

7. Ogilvy PR New York

7. Publicis Conseil Paris

9. Dentsu Inc. Tokyo

10. FCB Canada Toronto

Agency Networks

1. FCB Global

2. Ogilvy Group

3. McCann Worldgroup

Agency Holding Company

1. Interpublic Group

2. WPP

3. Publicis Groupe

Highest Ranked Work

1. “Dreamcaster” by FCB New York with 456 Studios New York for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA

2. “WoMen’s Football” by Marcel Paris with Les Artisans du Film Paris and Prodigious Paris for Orange

3. “ADLaM” by McCann New York for Microsoft

Country Rankings

1. United States

2. Canada

3. France

4. United Kingdom

5. Australia

Full details are here.