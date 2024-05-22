Claude 3 debuts for WPP

Some emails land at MAA with what seems a resounding clunk and here’s a head-scratcher from WPP.

“WPP Integrates Anthropic’s Claude Foundational AI Models into WPP Open using Amazon Bedrock, Elevating Capabilities for its 114,000 Marketers

“New York & London – WPP today announces that it has integrated Anthropic’s state-of-the-art Claude artificial intelligence (“AI”) model family into its intelligent marketing operating system WPP Open, using Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).

The integration of Claude, including Opus, Sonnet and Haiku, brings powerful AI performance, intelligence and speed to enhance the capabilities of WPP’s 114,000-strong marketing talent across its network of agencies, providing each with cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative solutions and better results with clients.”

And there’s (even) more.

“The integration of Claude into WPP Open creates a number of advantages for WPP and its clients:

By making Claude available to individuals and teams, WPP can augment human expertise, scale capabilities, enhance the quality of client work and improve the efficiency of tasks, ranging from ideation and content generation to copywriting and design. Claude Opus, Sonnet and Haiku can understand and interpret complex briefs and produce high-quality content, as well as process a range of formats including photos, charts, graphs and technical diagrams;

WPP has chosen to access Claude 3 using Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service from AWS that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organisations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy and responsibility;

The Claude 3 model family offers extremely high levels of accuracy, performance and speed. Claude 3 Opus is one of Anthropic’s most advanced models. Its outstanding ability to reason across vast datasets and content results in a better understanding of brand identity when generating marketing content. Claude 3 Sonnet offers the best combination of skills and speed, specialising in tasks such as code and text generation, while Claude 3 Haiku is designed to be the fastest of the Claude 3 models.”

But clarity at last:

“Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said: “At WPP, we are constantly seeking ways to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver exceptional results for our clients. By working with world-leading technology companies like AWS and Anthropic, we are harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI to enhance our processes, empower our people and drive innovation.”

Guess that’s all right then. Sounds like WPP is, indeed, the “creative transformation company.” Anyone know what all this actually means?