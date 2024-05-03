Clare Hornby launches fashion brand ME+EM internationally – with T&Pm

Haven’t heard much from Johnny Hornby recently someone said the other day and, indeed, one of adland’s more interesting and engaging characters has been absent from these pages recently. Aside from rebranding agency The&Partnership as T&Pm (he seems to like verbal origami) and bringing media shop m/Six in-house as part of a full service offer.

Wife Clare Hornby runs her own highly successful fashion business – ME+EM (see above) – described as “flattering, functional, forever clothes at a fair price.” ME+EM is expanding internationally with three stores in NYC and launching its first US campaign through T&Pm. T&Pm, backed by WPP, has been in North America for some years now.

“T&Pm has been a great partner for our US launch, providing a level of creative insight, media intelligence and commerce know-how to deliver a campaign that encapsulates our brand values.” says Hornby (Clare.) “We’ve already seen strong US demand through our e-commerce operations and we hope that the new campaign and new US stores are going to amplify interest from discerning American shoppers – it’s an exciting time for us.”