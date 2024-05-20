Can Wilkinson Sword’s Blade Master revive flagging shaving category?

Wilkinson Sword doesn’t have it easy: it’s up against P&G’s Gillette monster and newer entrants like Harry’s. And most men are pretty hirsute these days.

But it’s sticking with its heritage platform – been around since 1772 – with a new front man, ‘The Blade Master.’ Star of a number of films from London agency Pablo, showing what can happen if there isn’t an expert on the case. Any case, that is.

Strategic consultancy Where Magic Happens helped out.

Sophie Rock, head of brand for Wilkinson Sword at owner Edgewell, says: “The world of men’s shaving has stagnated, and we knew we needed to do something different to stand out from the crowd and engage with men on a different level – one that’s much more fun and engaging. We’re so excited to introduce our new campaign. We believe that it taps into our heritage in a modern, compelling, and disruptive way to drive real difference within the category.”

Pablo ECD Dan Watts says: “It’s been a smooth joy to glide around the face of amusement with Wilkinson Sword. We look forward to making more sharp, surprising, and entertaining work with the team and, of course, The Blade Master.”

‘A’ for effort. MAA creative scale: 6.5.