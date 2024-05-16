Asda ‘takes summer seriously’ with new ads and branding by Havas

The 2024 season of BBQs, beaches and sports events is about to begin, and Asda wants us to know that it will have plenty of summer offers available for its customers. A new “Take summer seriously” campaign begins with an ad showing a family traipsing along the beach in search of the “perfect” spot to set up camp.

Havas London has created the campaign alongside a new brand identity designed to help “regain its relevance and individuality in the market.” To the casual observer, Asda’s new look retains most of its old features, but it says a lot about Havas’ relationship with the client that the agency’s remit is constantly evolving.

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said: “We hope this new look and feel will help us stand out in the grocery market – bringing to life our personality and reigniting the strong emotional connection customers have for the Asda brand.

“Our Summer campaign is light-hearted, fun and highlights the uncompromising value promise we make to our customers whenever they shop with us, so we believe it’s the perfect platform to launch our new brand.”

Lorenzo Fruzza, chief design officer at Havas London added: ‘We have worked with Asda to create a new brand identity which stands out in the market and can flex across multiple channels – ensuring it’s relevant and meaningful to its customers. It’s been fantastic to partner with Asda on this project and push the boundaries of building the brand.”

MAA creative scale: 6

Spot-the-difference new brand identity video is below.