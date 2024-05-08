Ascential’s Contagious names its top worldwide creative agencies

Ascential-owned Contagious, which describes itself as a creative and strategic intelligence service for agencies and brands, has named its annual list of ‘Creative Pioneers’ among global creative agencies.

In alphabetical order:

BETC Paris

Colenso BBDO, Auckland

GUT Buenos Aires

Howatson+Company, Sydney

Lucky Generals, London

Ogilvy India, Mumbai

Rethink, Toronto

Uncommon Creative Studio, London (BA work below)

Contagious editor Chloe Markowicz says: “At Contagious, we only concern ourselves with the very best marketing in the world. So having a single campaign featured on the Contagious IQ platform is already high praise for any agency, but to be ranked a Contagious Pioneer signifies that an agency has consistently achieved excellence.

“Our 2024 Pioneers agencies have created work that stands out as the most creative, innovative and effective in the industry. They deserve recognition for campaigns that demonstrate breakthrough-thinking and set a new creative standard, exhibiting what future-facing marketing should look like.”

May be a steer as the 2024 awards season gets under way. Contagious owner Ascential also owns Cannes Lions and the Effies among its ever-expanding awards empire.