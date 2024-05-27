AMV BBDO’s Andre Sallowicz: my Top Tips for Cannes

Andre Sallowicz is a creative partner at AMV BBDO.



Top Tips for Cannes

In this job, we’re always rushing around in the agency to get things done and then going home to take care of our house and family. So, we just don’t get a great deal of time to watch all the incredible work done in our industry. That’s why I’m sure I’ll see loads of great campaigns at Cannes that I haven’t seen before.

With that said, I’ll take a different approach here. I won’t go for the blockbuster campaigns that everyone knows. I aim to shine a light on real gem findings, those campaigns that are truly special and often not over-shared.

Netflix Sex Education – The F***ing Car

Everyone is asking for comedy to be back in advertising. Yep, we’ve been too serious trying to save the world. Thanks, Argentina.

Yellow Canteen – Dulux Indonesia

This is a clever solution to a significant problem, with the product being central to the idea.

Thrillboards – Meta Quest 3

How can you advertise a VR headset on a traditional billboard? By creatively blending 2D and 3D elements to create an immersive experience.

Transgender Day of Visibility – Bernie Wagenblast

Bernie Wagenblast, known as the “voice of the subway,” came out as transgender in 2023. To raise awareness for Transgender Visibility Day, Bernie re-recorded his subway announcements, making a powerful statement in support of the transgender community.