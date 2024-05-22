Amazon confounds hapless CMO with DIY Ads

It’s no wonder older-style agencies (and clients) sometimes feel they’re under siege: Apple’s controversial ‘Crush’ offended some creatives who saw it as tech taking over and now the just-as-mighty Amazon is at it too, with a hapless CMO losing out to arrival that does it all via Amazon Ads.

Amazon Ads claim to do everything for you, including creative. In this instance, though, they kindly hired Anomaly New York.

Are agencies on big tech accounts writing their own obituary? Presumably they pay well.

MAA creative scale: 6.