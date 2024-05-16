Alzheimer’s Society takes over entire town with UK’s biggest hyper local OOH campaign

The campaign for Dementia Action Week begins in Blackpool and features 75 unique contextual executions by New Commercial Arts across 120 poster sites highlighting the hidden cost of dementia to communities across the country.

Alzheimer’s Society has taken over every available media site across the town and will display arresting quotes inspired by real conversations of people affected by dementia, demonstrating the toll of dementia on all aspects of life and communities.

Based on local insight, the quotes – which reflect the symptoms of dementia such as memory loss and getting lost in familiar places – contain references to historic sites, former amenities and local legends in Blackpool.

Media agency is Medialab with specialist OOH agency Mediabridge Global. Media owner partners are Alight Media, Global, Clear Channel and iQOOH.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Alex Hyde Smith says: “With 1 in 3 people with dementia undiagnosed, it’s vital that we bring this devastating disease and it’s far-reaching impacts out of the shadows. The unique, contextual nature of the creative exposes the true reality for those living with dementia and their carers. And highlights how at Alzheimer’s Society we strive to create a future where dementia no longer devastates lives.”

NCA CSO David Golding says: “This hyper local campaign captures the hidden reality of dementia and its devastating impact. Taking over an entire town makes our message unmissable during Dementia Action Week.”

MedialabCEO Marcus Orme says: “Blackpool was the perfect fit for the campaign, with a range of strong outdoor media sites which can be coordinated together to convey the pervasive impact of dementia, and a rich history and wealth of local landmarks for creative work to build on. In partnership with outdoor media owners we were able to deliver a town domination for Dementia Action Week by running across all digital inventory to achieve full share of voice alongside large format and transport sites.”

