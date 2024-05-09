All aboard the big orange plane: easyJet goes full Eurovision

As the official airline of the Eurovision Song Contest, easyJet is celebrating with its own suitably trashy song, “All aboard the big orange plane,” and has roped in RuPaul Drag Race UK winner Tia Kofi to stage an alternative contest in the sky.

T&Pm is behind the mayhem, which somehow manages to include a foam pit and the chance to win tickets to the finals in Malmo, Sweden.

Gabriella Neudecker, easyJet marketing director, said: “We’re proud to fly millions of customers every year to the best destinations in Europe, and nothing quite represents the joy of European culture beer than the Eurovision Song Contest. In true easyJet style, ‘It’s Your Show, Get Out There’ is a celebration of our people and our customers, with plenty of orange sequins along the way”.

Aaron Quirk, chief client & growth officer at T&Pm said: “The easyJet and Eurovision Song Contest partnership offers a great springboard for creativity, and we were so excited to be able to bring this sponsorship to life in this way. Experiences are key to immersing consumers in the unbounded joy of travel and the Eurovision spirit. What could be more ‘It’s Your Show, Get Out There’ than three in-flight talent shows followed by a chance to stage dive in slow-motion at the iconic Eurovision fan village in Malmo?!”

You’ve got to admire the spirit, but you need to be a Eurovision fan to enjoy the ride.

MAA creative scale: 7