Adam&eveDDB sets out to bust Paralympics myths

DEI has certainly had a big effect on sport, women’s football and women football commentators now enjoy a much higher profile (the latter still annoy some men) while the Paralympics is big news, at least for broadcasters and supporting companies.

Adam&eveDDB London and NYC for the International Paralympic Committee is determined to to cosnsign to oblivion what it calls the “condescending tropes” that suggest this isn’t real sport. So we have a Disney-ish animated intro to a Paul McCartney tune followed by competitors beating seven bells out of each other.

Paralympics’ Craig Spence says: “Over the last 75 years, Para sport has grown from a small gathering of injured war veterans to the Paralympic Games becoming the world’s third largest sporting event watched by billions of TV viewers. But despite its stratospheric growth there are many who still see the Paralympics as first and foremost an idyllic event where the athletes are just carefree and happy to be there. Adam&eveDDB’s new film debunks this myth in the most fun and creative way possible.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5. A&E still sets the gold standard for UK creativity.

Ocean Outdoor is an official partner of Team GB for the Olympics and it’s doing its best to support Paralympians too with an in-house effort on its flagship Piccadilly Lights in London to mark 100 days before the start of those games.

Ocean is also building on the success of the 2020 Tokyo Games fan zones throughout the country with new zones scheduled for Battersea Power Station and Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square in London; Spinningfields in Manchester; St James Quarter Edinburgh; Bullring Birmingham; Cabot Circus Bristol; West Quay Southampton and Liverpool ONE.

Ocean head of content and sponsorship Kevin Henry says: “Ocean has a track record for connecting audiences to the action in ways others can’t, entertaining audiences for the past nine years of both summer and winter competitions.

“Out of Home (OOH) works because it brings people closer to the Games via impactful fan experiences, curated viewing areas, on-screen content, broadcast highlights and updates from all the sporting action. For 2024, all of these opportunities are back, bigger and even better.”