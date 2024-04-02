Uncovered wins KFC social media

KFC UK & Ireland has appointed Uncovered as its new social media agency following a pitch. KFC is trying to engage and entertain its audience by staying on top of culture and tapping into emerging trends.

KFC marketing director Kate Wall says: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Uncovered – they seriously impressed us with a new content strategy that will supercharge our presence on social. And, having a best-in-class partner who understands the social landscape and where it is headed, will help us produce brilliant creative that people want to watch – all backed with sharp data and insights.”

Uncovered co-founder Chris Cookson says: “We are super excited to join forces with KFC UK&I as their new integrated social agency. Together we will build a capability that will unlock the full power of social to take KFC’s cultural presence to the next level. Our team is raring to go and ready to recruit a whole new generation of KFC lovers across all social platforms”