Uncommon’s ‘most disastrous campaign ever’ returns for Hiscox

Specialist insurer Hiscox has launched a new instalment of its ongoing OOH campaign by Uncommon Creative Studios. A series of deliberately bad executions spotlight the challenges that SMEs face every day, and suggests Hiscox can sort it out.

The campaign is mostly special builds, made to demonstrate the small mistakes that can have big consequences.

Fiona Mayo, CMO of Hiscox UK, said: “We set out to create a campaign that was a bold, distinctive and veracious representation of the challenges facing SMEs today. Early indicators tell us this is really resonating with our audiences and we hope the next phase of the campaign will continue on that path.”

Uncommon again demonstrates that you can have fun with even the most dull-seeming clients. More work is already planned for later in the year, proving that strong work is the best way to get clients investing in advertising.

MAA creative scale: 6.5