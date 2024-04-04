Transatlantic agency Sunshine sells to fashion group The Independents

Sunshine, the agency founded in 2013 by Mother’s former joint heads of entertainment, Al MacCuish and Kit Hawkins, has sold to luxury fashion and lifestyle communications company, The Independents.

Sunshine counted Gucci as a founding client and is now best known for its fashion clients, although it has worked with brands like Roald Dahl and Baileys in the past. Their work is based in experience and entertainment, varying from online mini-series and podcasts to photographic projects and celebrity social campaigns.

Hawkins moved to Los Angeles when Sunshine opened up there in 2018 and left the agency in 2021, while the well-connected MacCuish (he was named one of Britain’s most influential people in 2016 by Debrett’s and The Sunday Times and his 2022 wedding was featured in Vogue) continued as chairman. The agency’s CEOs have included ex-BBH MD Mel Exon, and Katie Lee, now COO of Wavemaker, was MD for a while.

MacCuish said: “We’re joining our friends, colleagues and heroes, many of whom we’ve worked with for years and have long admired. This feels like home and like our best years are ahead of us.”

Sunshine is The Independents’ second acquisition this year after making six in 2023. The global group of 13 specialist agencies generated $600m revenue in 2023. One of its companies, Prodject, is responsible for delivering the famous Met Gala fashion event in New York.

Isabelle Chouvet, the French CEO of The Independents, said: “The acquisition of Sunshine is highly strategic. The team’s track record in developing brand and entertainment strategy for luxury businesses is unique.Their understanding of the new entertainment landscape is a huge advantage for the group.”