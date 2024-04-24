T&Pm hires global CTO from Publicis Groupe

Caglar says: “T&Pm’s vision to be a new type of agency positioned to deliver solutions in an AI-shaped world, while providing an amazing experience to its customers, is refreshing. To do that it has to not only streamline its operations with technology, but also augment every part of it with AI. I am very excited to join T&Pm to realise this ambition. It’s big, it’s bold, and it is absolutely what our industry needs.”

Jack Swayne, partner says: “AI now influences every part of the models we build for clients as well as our own operations and ways of working. The experience and capabilities of Ekin, Caroline and Oli will bring together our media, creative and experience capabilities with cutting edge AI powered technology to deliver against our clients marketing ambitions. They are all outstanding leaders and we’re thrilled to welcome Ekin to T&Pm as we accelerate our business’s global expansion.”

Caglar will work alongside newly-promoted global chief performance officer Caroline Reynolds and global chief innovation officer Oliver Feldwick (who is also AI and creative effectiveness technology lead for WPP’s Studio X for The Coca-Cola Company).