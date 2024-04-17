Team GB athletes headline Ocean Outdoor campaign marking 100 days to Paris 2024

Team GB athletes are starring in Ocean Outdoor’s Out of Home campaign marking the 100 day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Emphasising diversity, the campaign features silver and gold medal-winning triathlete Alex Yee; history maker Joe Clarke, the first ever British athlete to win K1 canoe slalom gold at Rio 2016; Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mallory Franklin who is Great Britain’s most successful female slalom canoeist; and World Champion triathlete Beth Potter who is making her Olympic debut in the sport at Paris 2024 after first competing for Team GB as a middle-distance runner at Rio 2016.

The athletes are appearing alongside group shots from the swimming, sailing, canoe slalom and triathlon teams.

Created in-house by Ocean, the artwork draws on Team GB’s new brand identity with a message directing fans to a sign up page on Team GB’s website.

The campaign forms part of Ocean’s official partnership with Team GB. It is appearing across 82 large and small format digital out of home (DOOH) screens in eight cities including London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Norwich and Southampton.

Team GB’s official media partner since 2015, Ocean will bring sports lovers across the UK closer to the action from Paris, with multiple official fan zones hosted by Ocean Labs for the duration of the Games.

Ocean head of content and sponsorship Kevin Henry says: “Out of Home is the perfect medium to engage sports enthusiasts and supporters with the spirit of the Olympics and Team GB as the competition unfolds.”

Team GB’s head of marketing Carly Hodgson says: “It’s great to be marking 100 days to go until Paris 2024 by showcasing some of our extraordinary athletes with Ocean. We know the nation always love to get behind Team GB and this campaign is a brilliant way to keep the excitement building.”

Across Europe, 100 days to go is also being marked in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland as part of Ocean’s official partnerships with the five respective Olympic teams in those countries. In total, 2,035 Ocean screens are uniting to show Olympics related content.