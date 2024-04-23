Snickers’ ‘Hungry Skies’ airline takes comedy to new heights

Welcome to “Hungry Skies” airline, where passengers are every kind of annoying and only a Snickers bar can maintain the peace on board.

Whether it’s a demanding elderly lady, a boasting businessman, a yoga nut, or friends who treat their seats like a personal spa, each character is instantly recognisable. BBDO New York’s latest iteration of this long-running campaign is brilliantly observed, especially the subtle reactions of fellow passengers.

Rankin Carroll, chief brand officer, Mars Snacking, said: “With international tourism expected to grow 15% in 2024 and over 6 million people flying every day, this campaign captures those increasingly and absurdly relatable instances we’ve all encountered traveling and reminds hungry travellers to grab a Snickers, to help keep them on track as they navigate the turbulent skies of travel.”

Matt Low, SVP creative director at BBDO New York, said: “When we noticed that Snickers had never extended its iconic, You’re Not You When You’re Hungry campaign to travel, we knew Snickers had to come to the rescue.”

The campaign launches in the US and Australia, followed by Asia, the European Union, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, the Middle East and Africa, extending into 2025.

Another genuinely funny ad – and one that bears multiple views.

MAA creative scale: 8.5