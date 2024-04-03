Perrier sparkles in new global campaign from Ogilvy Paris

Spring is the time of oh là là (across La Manche anyway, here it’s currently pouring with rain) and la terrasse is where you can soak up the spring sunshine and be ignored by French waiters. What’s not to like?

Here it become The Terrasse in a new global campaign for Perrier from Ogilvy Paris, destined initially for France, Spain, Belgium and China, coinciding with a big year for Olympics host France.

“The very essence of effervescence,” says Perrier, to “celebrate its Frenchness and sparkle with the world.”

There’s also lots of Out of Home, experiential (based on the film) and social.

Perrier seems to more or less disappeared from the UK following its bottling problems. In France we might plump for something stronger if we could attract a waiter.

But this is fun, a hard-working 45 seconds (as we used to say) with some neat vignettes.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.