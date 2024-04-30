Pepsi Max diverts Grealish and Vini Jr with a game of keepy-uppy

Just in time for tonight’s UEFA Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, sponsor Pepsi-Max has launched a new campaign to celebrate the accessibility of football.

The ever-popular Jack Grealish plays a game of keepy uppy against fellow professionals Son Heung-Min, Vini Jr and Leah Williamson. They are joined by local kids hanging around Wembley Stadium, with a cameo appearance by Vinnie Jones.

Eric Melis, VP of global brand marketing, carbonated soft drinks at PepsiCo said: “This film is the first chapter in our ‘Where There’s a Ball There’s a Way’ campaign as we look to engage with the footballing community and highlight any barriers to access to the sport, remembering always that all you need is a football, the right attitude and you’ve got yourself a game.”

It’s a simple enough concept, executed with charm by agency Copa 90. But Grealish would surely rather be in tonight’s semi-final than playing keepy uppy. Perhaps he should spend more time on his playing skills and less on his acting technique – his team Manchester City was knocked out by Vini Jr’s Real Madrid at the quarter finals stage.

MAA creative scale: 6