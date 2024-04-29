Mother New York breaks mould of delivery ads for Gopuff

Gopuff, which describes itself as an instant commerce company (deliveries), is launching its biggest national US campaign to date through Mother New York and Media by Mother.

‘Bring the Magic’ spans activations, cinema, influencers, linear, CTV, OTT, OOH and social. Launch day includes a TikTok takeover and presence within the NBA playoffs on ESPN, ABC and Turner.

Gopuff head of marketing and creative partnerships Tyler Stewart says: “With a business predicated on speed and a team with its finger on the pulse of culture, Gopuff does more than deliver products — we create experiences. Bring The Magic is a strategic campaign designed to share that magic with a broader audience while also serving as a promise to our existing customers that, with Gopuff, their every day can be a bit more special. By taking a more refined approach with this campaign and the creative, we’re growing up, without growing old.”

Mother CCO Oriel Davis-Lyons says: “There’s a belief at Gopuff, from the founders to the micro-fulfillment centers, that there’s an opportunity to make life’s simplest moments and everyday necessities exciting. You feel it anytime you open the app and that’s what we wanted to capture with this platform and the work. The brand is on the threshold of becoming a household name, and we’re proud to partner with them on that journey.”

Dreamy works well if you pull it off, as Mother knows well as it authored Juan Cabral’s legendary ‘Beds’ spot for IKEA.

Should help Gopuff stand out from its noisy neighbours.

MAA creative scale: 8.