Mother is ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ in new mini-masterpiece for KFC

Turning into a Mother tribute act today. Here’s another winner for the launch of KFC’s Ultimate BBQ Burger. And the start of the BBQ season in the UK heralds..yet more downpours.

Directed by Sam Pilling through Magna.

KFC head of advertising & retail Leo Sloley says: “For most of us, the BBQ season brings to mind gatherings in gardens, complete with the unpredictable weather and food. At KFC we know a thing or two about doing BBQ the right way and are all fired up for fans to try the new Ultimate BBQ Burger this season – whatever the British weather brings.”

Advertising this good makes the business look easy (it isn’t of course) but Mother always finds a new spin, backed by a smart client. Just charming.

MAA creative scale: 9.