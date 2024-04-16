Mother Berlin rolls up its sleeves for tradeswomen

Can agency Mother work its magic in Berlin? The quintessentially quirky UK agency has painstakingly built an international network over the years (although it’s recently suffered a couple of big reverses in the US with Target and AB InBev’s Stella.)

Online tradeswomen booking platform TaskHer is hardly on the same scale but it’s an opportunity to make a creative impact, which Mother Berlin does here with a campaign highlighting that a lot of consumers don’t take tradeswomen as seriously as men.

Featuring LGBTQIA+ decorating collective Corky’s Painters.

Takes you where you don’t expect to go, Mother’s forte. If only more big brands were as brave.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.