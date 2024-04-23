MoneyGram picks four new agencies

Dallas-based money transfer giant MoneyGram – now described as a global financial technology company – has selected four new agency partners.

Prophet will handle brand strategy, Cutwater creative, Dept UK social and iProspect media.

CMO Greg Hall says: “As MoneyGram has rapidly evolved into a digital-first organization, we’re now equally invested in the strategic evolution of our global, iconic brand. As such, we’ve engaged four renowned agency partners who will help reintroduce the MoneyGram brand through distinct brand assets and growth-oriented creative, social and media campaigns that uniquely reflect our modern identity.”



MoneyGram has also invested in the Haas F1 Team (above) which, it says, has seen a “remarkable” 11-point increase in global brand awareness scores as well as upticks in global brand sentiment scores.