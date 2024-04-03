MAA blast from the past: Xerox’s brother Dominic

Xerox is still with us, surviving the laptop era and, presumably, now girding its loins for AI.

Tech companies are mainstays of the ad market – blamed by some including WPP and S4 Capital for their current travails as they had the effrontery to cut back spending through agencies last year.

They (and their agencies) don’t always get it right but, nearly 50 years ago, Xerox did with a Super Bowl ad from Needham Harper & Steers, later to be part of Omnicom following a merger with DDB. So much so that 40 years after, Y&R (since gone too of course) reprised the labours of brother Dominic.

Here’s the original.



With AI we could have dozens of these in years to come.