MAA Ad of the Week: Snickers ‘Hungry Skies’ from BBDO New York

Mars Snickers owes quite a debt to BBDO New York, its long-running campaign is constantly refreshed to effect – as retiring global CCO David Lubars noted recently.

Airline passengers are always annoying (even oneself doubtless, as the cabin bag drops on someone’s head.)

So it’s Snickers to the rescue in those ‘hungry skies.’

Big agency creativity at its best and BBDO remains one of the masters.