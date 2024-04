MAA Ad of the Week: Dove’s new spin on AI from Brazil’s Soko

Dove’s real beauty has been bringing cosmetic purpose to the world for 20 years now and, as we embark nervously on the AI era, it’s celebrating with a promise not to AI its ‘real women’ – using lots of AI of course.

Nicely judged by Soko and revealing: not least about what AI thinks are perfect women. Those reality shows and influencers have a lot to answer for.