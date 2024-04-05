MAA Ad of the Week: BA Out of Home from Uncommon

Out of Home is on a roll, in the UK at least, with two high profile agencies – New Commercial Arts and Uncommon Creative Studio – using it to the max. NCA to annoy other banks by saying Nationwide isn’t closing branches (the ASA doesn’t entirely agree) and Uncommon for British Airways.

A few years ago Ogilvy. won lots of plaudits for BA in London with its ‘Magic of Flying’ digital poster that reacted to planes flying overhead. Now the same Ocean Piccadilly Lights site (among others) is boasting a classic “less is more” poster from Uncommon, showing suitably awestruck BA passengers looking out of the window.

The best posters don’t need many words to say a lot. This one brightens up a rainy London.