It’s set to be a funny old year in adland – Cheetos grasps the humour nettle

Is 2024 going to be year of humour in ads? Cannes has introduced a humour category and, as Emma Hall reports, adam&eveDDB is the only UK agency to make The One Show’s humour shortlist.

Goodby Silverstein is one of the rare agencies who might welcome this with confidence, having a long list of effective funnies to its name.

Now it’s back in the chair for Cheetos, those snacks which leave you with yellow smelly stuff on your fingers.

And research shows that most people eat them with their dominant hand (good to see data getting a nod of course), leaving a few issues for the other one.

Especially if you’re an ace basketballer.

The plastic surgeon bit in the first one did well to hack its way through research.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.