Is this for real? Bark Air flies dogs in transatlantic private jets

Most dog owners will stop at nothing to make sure their pets are happy, and Bark Air is here to cash in on such indulgence by providing doggie flights on private jets, complete with and in-seat drinks service and cabin aromatics.

Tennessee-based independent agency Tombras created the campaign, using some artistic license to exaggerate the in-flight experience for entertainment purposes – and maybe to persuade owners to spend $8000 on a doggie trip from New York to London.

The company behind the move is better known for its customised monthly subscription service, called BarkBox that provides treats and toys for dogs. Bark Air’s owners are expecting the new service to sell more of those too. Bark Air’s online film is backed by OOH work in New York, LA and London.

Bark Air is not even the first to do this. K9 Jets was launched by a Birmingham couple in 2022 and now has pet flights all over the world.

Tombras’ ad exaggerates the VIP levels of service for effect, so let’s hope the real thing doesn’t turn out to be a ruff landing.

MAA creative scale: 6