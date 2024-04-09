Impression lands Specsavers digital

Specsavers has appointed Impression Digital as its new digital partner following a five-way pitch. Impression has offices in Nottingham, London and Manchester.

Specsavers digital experience lead Adam Valentine says: “We chose Impression Digital as our agency partner due to their demonstrated expertise and innovative approach in addressing our specific needs and objectives. Their comprehensive understanding of our requirements and thoughtful strategies for enhancing our digital landscape set them apart in the market.

“Impression Digital’s commitment to delivering high-quality work within agreed timelines underscores their professionalism and reliability, making them the ideal choice to support our digital initiatives moving forward.”