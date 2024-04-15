Heineken turns Korean laundromats into 24-hour sports bars

Asian football fans – and there are many – often draw the short straw when it comes to timings: European matches are played in the middle of the night when the bars are all closed.

UEFA Champions League sponsor Heineken and Le Pub APAC have stepped in to turn 24-hour laundromats into all-night sports bars. In the partnership with popular laundromat chain WashEnjoy, the “Laundromatch” offers free wi-fi and free 30-day SPOTV subscriptions, as well as the chance to win beer and tickets to real life matches.

Giwoun Park, marketing director at Heineken Korea, said: “Heineken believes that being a ‘real hardcore’ football fan isn’t about how you look, it’s about how you behave – anyone who wakes up at ridiculous hours to watch their team qualifies as hardcore. We wanted to celebrate Asia’s fans who truly live and breathe the sport in a positive, sometimes quirky way. And what could be quirkier than staying up all night to watch the UEFA Champions League at a laundromat?”

Like the first ad in the series, it captures the spirit of fandom without tipping too far into freakery.

