Gillian Anderson encounters Mexico City for new Sofitel campaign

Hotel brand Sofitel’s new “creative vision” is a bit of a mouthful: “Where free minds meet in a world where cultures, personalities and ideas collide.”

But it’s valiantly brought to life in this film, “The Encounter”, by the ever-popular Gillian Anderson and fellow actor Dali Benssalah as they move around Mexico City, colliding with cultures and personalities as they go.

Sofitel, the luxury wing of the Accor Group, wants us to know that they are all about sustainability and committed to preserving local cultures, which is why the actors are seen visiting the National Museum of Anthropology as well as local markets. The campaign is by Reed PR & Communications.

Anderson also starred in M&C Saatchi’s campaign for Dreams mattresses last year, which – coupled with this ad – suggests that she might be a fan of a comfortable bed and a good night’s sleep. Yet another reason to like her.

MAA creative scale: 4