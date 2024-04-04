Gaming or learning? Xbox sells positive side of video games

McCann London’s latest campaign for Xbox is all about the platform’s “learning layers” where audio commentary adds education into the mix on popular games like Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Microsoft Flight Simulator have

For example, in PowerWash Simulator, players jet-wash a Mars Rover while learning about its history and the solar system. You can hear the learning layer on Xbox or listen to the audio on Spotify, and 67 schools around the UK will have access via a partnership with Digital Schoolhouse.

The campaign launches with a five-minute explainer film on Xbox channels and YouTube, featuring psychologists and educationalists to convince you that gaming is good for you. There’s also first-hand testimony from the children themselves, delighted at their new “Ninja teachers.”

Michael Flatt, Xbox EMEA marketing director, said: “At Xbox, we believe in the power of gaming to inspire and educate. Beyond Xbox: Field Trips is a testament to this belief, showcasing the innovation that comes when we merge entertainment with education. This initiative not only highlights the positive impact of video games but also underscores our commitment to leveraging technology for educational purposes.”

Rob Doubal, joint CCO at McCann London, said: “We are very proud of the team for this idea which could have a huge impact on gaming and education. We imagine that we will start to see similar ‘learning layers’ in all forms of tech.”

There’s no doubt that technology has a role to play in learning, and gamification has even reached libraries and literature in Singapore. But this project is also a good ruse to get parents on board with gaming.

Here’s the five minute video: