Cream wins JLR’s The Out luxury car rentals

Car companies are having to do everything themselves these days, from offering insurance (as JLR does) to finance. A few years ago VW was described as Europe’s biggest bank.

Now JLR-backed car rental provider The Out has appointed indie full service agency Cream to handle its business. The Out claims to dispense with all that annoying paperwork, deliver the car and collect it. As long as it’s a Jag or Land Rover, of course.

Head of marketing Matthew Hayford says: “As a fast growth business, THE OUT required an agency partner who was equally focused on audience insight, brand positioning, and creativity as well as one that can work with agility across all channels and marketing objectives. Cream was able to provide exactly what we required within the same team of strategists and specialists – rather than split between multiple agencies across an agency network. We feel they are the perfect partner to deliver brand growth for THE OUT.”

Agency CSO Charlotte Parks-Taylor says: “We are really excited to be working with THE OUT as they drive innovation in the automotive industry. At Cream, we have built a business to tackle marketing challenges holistically and neutrally without classic agency silos and so when we get a challenge from a fantastic brand that wants to work precisely in this way, we couldn’t be happier.”