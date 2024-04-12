Cotswold Company goes full service at the7stars

The&stars has won media and creative for upscale homeware retailer The Cotswold Company, not the biggest account in the market but maybe another sign that, for some at least, media and creative are coming back together.

WPP-backed The&Partnership recently rebranded to signal its merging of creative and media.

The7stars is the UK’s biggest remaining media independent. Its Supernova production studio will develop branding and creative for a TV campaign scheduled for September. Cotswold was formerly at Creature and WPP media agency Mindshare.

Cotswold CMO Matt Pollington says: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with the7stars and elevate our creative and media strategy. Their independent thinking, passion, and pace align perfectly with our brand ethos. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to drive our brand forward.”

Agency managing partner Anuschka Clarke says: “The Cotswold Company is a much-loved British brand that has grown significantly in recent years with a bold strategy to build on this momentum. To do this, they understand that it’s more than just media and are working closely with our cross disciplined teams to ensure seamless integration of data, media, and creative strategies, provides them with a competitive edge in the market.”