Burger King tips a wink to Old Spice in new ‘Foodfillment’ campaign

Every years ads have their changing fashions – this year it seems to be back to wacky humour (maybe Cannes Lions’ fault for introducing a humour category) and, inevitably, a new brand platform.

Burger King UK has ‘Foodfillment’ for the latter, with a new ‘gourmet’ range, and one Martin (who borrows a little from the fabled Old Spice guy) doing the wacky honours for BBH. In this one he’s a ‘merman.’

Burger King CMO Katie Evans says: “Ultimately, food is all about satisfaction. But satisfaction is about more than just being full. It’s about real food quality, delicious ingredients and getting value for money. We’re excited to launch ‘Foodfillment’, a new brand platform which we feel perfectly captures this feeling of ultimate satisfaction.”

Pleasant enough.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.