Brand lessons from Taylor Swift?

Brands are busily trying to row in on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Society’ mega-seller, mostly with pathetic bits of social media they should have left at home.

The lady is clearly a phenomenon, the latest (and maybe biggest) in a long line of chanteuses to max out a tormented love life. And she doesn’t do torment by halves.

Brands can only dream of Swift sprinkling some of her stardust on them (she’s a bigger brand than most already) but she has in the past. Here for Diet Coke a few years ago.

And, before that, an unlikely effort for Capital One. Hindsight’s a wonderful thing but you can certainly spot what we might call promise. A pretty good lesson in how to use celebs (helps if they can act, of course.)