Anomaly tries “Finding Liverpool” for Expedia

Travel tech group Expedia has launched three films by Anomaly in support of its sponsorship of Liverpool FC. Manager Jürgen Klopp and captain Virgil van Dijk feature, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and other players from the men’s and women’s teams.

But the real stars are the enthusiastic Liverpool FC fans who come from abroad to visit the city. In Anomaly’s version of events, they all experience nothing but good times and friendly faces on their trip.

Virgil van Dijk has put his name to a Liverpool travel guide, listing his top ten attractions as some of his team mates’ favourite haunts.

Michele Rousseau, senior vice president of global brands at Expedia Group, said: “Virgil is one of Liverpool’s most famous residents and a true traveller. We’re committed to enriching the football experience through travel, and we believe Virgil will also help us to inspire fans’ passion for travel. We are starting our partnership in Liverpool but cannot wait to explore more of the world together.”

Joe Corcoran, ECD, Anomaly London, said: “Lots of brands partner with football clubs but very few cater to the needs of their fans. We wanted to change that. Liverpool Football Club is a huge community and you can ‘find’ Liverpool in almost every part of the world. ‘Finding Liverpool’ is a season-long discovery of why and how people ‘found’ Liverpool, geographically and emotionally, from the perspective of players and fans all over the world.”

“Fancom” is increasingly the focus around sports, although good to see famous names in the mix too.

