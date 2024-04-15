AMV BBDO tunes into ‘respect’ for RSPCA

Venerable animals charity RSPCA lands itself in hot water for time to time, accused of animal rights activism and the like.

Agency AMV BBDO is back in the chair (it worked with RSPCA years ago) and its new effort, recommending we be kind to animals instead, is hardly likely to frighten the horses even though it suggests we be kinder to all sorts of creatures who are often swatted as pests.

But at two minutes is it likely to run as a replacement for the grotty ads that run on daytime TV?

Maybe the media owners will be charitable.

Rather better than most such efforts.

MAA creative scale: 6.