‘All eyes on the future of money’: Anomaly wins Revolut

Global fintech firm Revolut has appointed Anomaly London to handle its UK and Europe advertising account, and this new ad campaign – quietly in the works since the agency won a pitch for the business towards the end of last year – is the result.

Revolut originally gained ground as a foreign exchange travel brand, so this ad is designed to showcase its full range of services while demonstrating the slower pace of traditional banks.

Revolut launched in 2015 and has 8 million customers in the UK. It’s now operating in 38 countries and has a total customer base of more than 40 million.

Camilla Harrisson, CEO, Anomaly London. “Our relationship with money has changed beyond recognition – it’s online, on the move, in-app, in real time and invisible. It’s evolving all the time, and the old banks simply can’t keep up – our modern world needs a modern solution.” said

Nic Casby, head of growth UK, IRE & Nordics at Revolut, said “We’re delighted to be launching this campaign, showcasing how Revolut is a forward-thinking financial institution and essential for those wanting to get the most from their money. As the UK’s leading fintech, we know just how important it is for our customers to have an innovative product that considers all their financial needs, and we look forward to providing the Revolut experience to those who have yet to discover us.”