AGIT8 wins Holy Moly dips

Holy Moly Dips has appointed AGIT8 London to develop a long-term brand campaign and drive growth.

Founded in 2017 following an argument between two school friends as to whether or not guacamole should contain coriander, Holy Moly today is a growing B-Corp producing 100% natural dips with no additives or preservatives, claimed to taste “just as good as homemade.”

Holy Moly MD Peter Oden (left) says: “We are stoked to be working with AGIT8. Now is the time for us at Holy Moly to invest in our first brand-led campaign. Over the last 26 weeks, our value sales have grown at 68% YOY and we are looking forward to throwing more fuel on the fire with AGIT8’s bold and fun creative idea.”

The win adds to AGIT8’s portfolio of clients including ASICS, Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Signet Global.