adam&eveDDB is the only UK finalist in One Show’s ‘humour’ category

There’s a lot of anticipation around Cannes Lions’ new “humour” category, and probably a touch of cockiness around UK expectations. Surely the famous British sense of humour will bring glory on the Croisette?

Not if The One Show is anything to go by. The US body also has a humour category, but the sparse British representation on the shortlist doesn’t bode well. Only adam&eveDDB’s “Nothing fills a hole like a Pot Noodle” campaign has amused the judges. Unless we want to claim Brits David and Victoria Beckham in the UK tally – their Super Bowl star turn for Uber Eats in the US has also made it to the shortlist.

Not surprisingly at an American awards show, the US is way out in front. Also ahead of the UK, France has two nominations and Thailand has three. Other countries with just one shortlisted entry include Austria, Sweden, Canada, and Singapore.

When it comes to Cannes, the humour category looks set to be controversial. The One Show has shortlisted some of Mother London’s funniest work, for example, but none is categorised as “humour”. Who hasn’t at least raised a smile for the agency’s “Best friends” work starring Robert de Niro and Asa Butterfield for Uber One?

Or maybe it’s that agencies don’t want to be siloed off in the humour category if they are going for bigger prizes.