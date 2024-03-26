Wonderhood hires senior creative team from BBH

Wonderhood Studios has boosted its creative offering by hiring award-winning BBH creative team Jen Ashton and Oli Short as Senior Creatives.

Ashton and Short (above) will work across all Wonderhood clients including Three, Coral, Starling and Waitrose and will report to Joint ECDs Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs.

At BBH Ashton and Short worked on brands including Burger King, Tesco, Refuge, Volkswagen, Barclays and Samsung. Their recent work includes the Burger King “We Give Up” campaign, dubbed the funniest fast food ad of 2023; Tesco Clubcard “The Power Within”; and a first-of-its-kind giant SAD Lamp for the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

Jen Ashton had been at BBH for six years, previously working as a creative at Deliciously Ella and VICE Media. Oli Short worked at BBH for nine years as a creative having started out at AMV BBDO.

Wonderhood ECDs Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs say: “Jen and Oli are a force of nature. Their ability to come up with big, famous and beautifully crafted ideas has always impressed us. What’s more, they’re two of the nicest people you could work with.”

Ashton and Short say: “Wonderhood Studios is a very exciting next step for us. We’ve always been big fans of their work and everything they’re about. We love working with Ben and Guy, they have two of the biggest brains and hearts around. So when the opportunity came to work with them and the Wonderhood family, we had to take it.”