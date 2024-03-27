WFA forms AI working group

The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) is trying to get a steer on AI by forming what it calls an AI Community, with representatives of some of the world’s leading brands including Axa, Diageo, Kraft Heinz, Mars and Lego.

The WFA says its ambition is “support brands as they seek to make the most of the exciting possibilities of generative AI, enabling them to deliver creativity and marketing effectiveness, while mitigating legal, ethical and reputational risks.”

It goes on: “Membership will be cross functional, open to all senior marketers, legal and policy professionals dealing with AI and driving its use whose companies are WFA members. This breadth of expertise will enable it to pull together recent initiatives from across the WFA, including ongoing work by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media to tackle monetisation and moderation risks of generative AI.”

WFA CEO Stephan Loerke says: “As marketers we are all excited about the potential for generative AI but we know that using it wisely requires some serious thought. Our new AI Community and leadership team are designed to make sure that WFA members have the knowledge they need to implement effective and socially acceptable uses of this powerful new technology.”