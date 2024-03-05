WcDonald’s brings out the best in Wieden+Kennedy

Wieden+Kennedy may be having a tough time with 20% redundancies but its breaking work for WcDonald’s Japanese-style sauces (McDonald’s to most of us) from New York shows the agency at its brightest.

Pierrot Co. in Japan supplies the anime – as they say over there (we think.)

These are limited edition so maybe the series hasn’t that much further to run. Shame if that’s the case.

Will surely bring a much bigger Japanese dimension to animation in advertising.

MAA creative scale: 9.