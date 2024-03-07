Upbeat BBC eyes US growth with R/GA appointment

Interpublic’s R/GA, which has borne the brunt of recent IPG cutbacks among its creative agencies, has added some good news. It’s been appointed to handle the ad debut of BBC Studios in the US. Six agencies were involved in the pitch.

The forthcoming campaign breaks next month and will include film, digital, social and Out of Home.

The BBC’s Jennifer Ball says: “R/GA brings dynamism, creativity and a clear understanding of our values and mission, and together, I’m excited to bring the BBC brand to life for US audiences.”

R/GA’s April Quinn says: “R/GA’s innovative partnership with the iconic BBC brand exemplifies the convergence of pioneering creativity and timeless heritage.”

The BBC’s commercial revenues add significantly to the amount it is guaranteed under the UK licence fee arrangements. These have been restricted by the UK government but the Beeb still enjoys a degree of certainty over its revenues that other media owners, blitzed by digital, do not.

ITV has just confirmed its profits fell by 60% in 2023 as ad revenue tumbled. The BBC has bought ITV’s 50% share of the BritBox streaming service for £253m in a clear sign of its expanding ambitions.