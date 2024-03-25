Uncommon walks on water in new ‘Everyday’ film for Avios

After a decade away from big brand advertising, Avios’ new campaign – its biggest media investment to date – is a spellbinding film showing people gliding serenely above the water on e-foils as they go about their everyday business.

The dreamy ride sends the simple message that booking fights isn’t the only way to rack up Avios points. The whole sequence was created almost entirely in camera and choreographed by James Bond stunt co-ordinator Boris Martinez, who worked on Daniel Craig’s final 007 outing, “No Time to Die”.

Elizabeth Cunningham, IAG Loyalty Head of Brand & Marketing, said: “Our new campaign marks a step change in our marketing approach – it’s the first time in over a decade we’ve given Avios its own stage. The strategic thinking that underpins this new work not only reflects Avios today but also its future – communicating that there’s more to Avios than you think.”

Sam Walker, ECD at Uncommon – and director of the commercial – said: “The film embodies what feels like an entire nation gliding on e-foils towards their perfect holiday. We wanted to create a powerful visual idea, the feeling of everybody going about their daily lives.”

Uncommon’s work for BA is gaining in strength, and this campaign for Avios (an IAG sister company) takes it to the next level.

MAA creative scale: 8.5