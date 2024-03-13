Uber Eats offers Ramadan-friendly deliveries in new campaign from Mother

Thousands of UK restaurants are extending their opening hours to serve customers observing Ramadan this year, and Uber Eats is championing them with a new campaign based around Suhoor – the meal that’s eaten any time after Iftar (the breaking of the fast) and before Fajr (dawn).

Uber Eats delivers any time, and Mother’s neon signs appropriately tell the story of late nights and early mornings, replacing clichéd Ramadan images with a more modern aesthetic.

For Uber drivers and couriers observing Ramadan, Uber Eats will open a series of pop-up ‘Sundown Spot’ restaurants offering free food to mark Iftar in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Matthew Price, general manager UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said: “The ‘Open for Suhoor’ campaign is an excellent demonstration of how Uber Eats is supporting not only our customers observing Ramadan but also our outstanding restaurant partners across the UK who are extending their opening hours during this Holy Month.”

Some big brands including Tesco have come under fire for supposedly getting Ramadan communications “wrong” in the past, and this year it’s going a more sensitive time than ever. So credit to Mother and Uber Eats for going there.

MAA creative scale: 6.5