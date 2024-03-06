TalkTV abandons broadcast channel for online as GB News wins out

Rupert Murdoch has given up his attempt to recreate Fox News for the UK with TalkTV, aka the Piers Morgan channel. Morgan announced a while back that his daily show on Talk was a “straightjacket” and he’s going online.

As now is what’s left of News UK’s TalkTV which has lost out in the controversy stakes to the bizarre GB News where Nigel Farage and his chums daily broadcast on behalf of the right wing of the Tory party and other like-minded enthusiasts. GB News is owned by hedge fund tycoon Paul Marshall.

News UK says: “News consumption is shifting online. Two years ago, we would not have been brave enough to launch a channel without a linear presence, but audiences of all ages have moved fast and smartphones are now the primary device where news is consumed. We are therefore intending that Talk comes off linear television from early summer and our focus will be on streaming.”